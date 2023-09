Pachete cu 500.000 de dolari și lingouri de aur. Bob Menendez, unul dintre cei mai influenți senatori americani, acuzat de corupție

Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chairman United States Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat of New Jersey), Chair, US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations questions Yuri Kim, Acting Assistant Secretary, European and Eurasian Affairs, United States Department of State, during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing to examine the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, Thursday, September 14, 2023. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing to examine the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 14 Sep 2023,Image: 805316824, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no