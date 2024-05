FILED - 17 April 2024, France, Paris: Stands are constructed on the Champ-de-Mars, near the Eiffel Tower. The 2024 Olympic Games gets underway in 100 days' time in the French capital. The Games will start on 26 July 2023 with the first opening ceremony to be staged outside a stadium, each national delegation instead sent bobbling 6km down the city's major artery before disembarking in front of the Eiffel Tower. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa