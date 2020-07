epa08568925 Volunteers in a religious chapel converted into a reception center to help patients with COVID-19 in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 25 July 2020 (Issued 27 July 2020). The prayer benches have been converted into beds for the sick and the altar into a medicine dispensary, into a religious chapel transformed to serve COVID-19 patients in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon