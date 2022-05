epa09964981 A Russian Emergency Ministry serviceman on a special truck clears the rubble of a destroyed house in Mariupol, Ukraine, 21 May 2022 (issued 22 May 2022). According to the Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin, 60 percent of the houses in Mariupol were destroyed, 20 percent of which cannot be rebuilt. The Chief spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said on 20 May that the long-besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was under full Russian army control. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA