epa10043029 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the second and last day of the NATO Summit at the IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 30 June 2022. Heads of State and Government from NATO's member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid to discuss important issues facing the Alliance and endorse NATO's new Strategic Concept, the Organization said. Spain is hosting the 2022 NATO Summit coinciding with the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EPA-EFE/SERGIO PEREZ