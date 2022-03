Women are seen making the Molotov cocktail for the protection of Kramatorsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention February 24, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine. He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.,Image: 665790817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia