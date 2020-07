epa08506760 Hundreds of people wander through the 'Mercadao de Madureira' market, during the second week of the reactivation decreed by the local Government, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 24 June 2020. Brazil totaled more than 52,700 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday at the completion of the first 100 days of the first mortal victim of the pandemic in the country, which is already the second in the world with more deaths and more confirmed cases of the disease after the United States. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda