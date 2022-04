epa09810291 People queue up outside the Overseas Visitors Records Office in London, Britain 08 March 2022. The UK's Home Office is facing condemn for failing to help people fleeing war in Ukraine. The Home Office has announced it is to set up a "pop-up" visa application centre for Ukrainian people in Lille, some seventy miles from Calais. Critics say Britain is not doing enough to take in refugees from Ukraine. The UK government has revealed that approximately fifty visas had been issued under the Ukraine Family Scheme. Over a million people have fled the fighting in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN