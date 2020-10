Bucureştiul raportează aproape 500 de noi îmbolnăviri. Care este situaţia pe judeţe

epa08719756 People walk on a street of Zakopane during the coronavirus pandemic, in Zakopane, in the Tatra Mountains, southern Poland, 04 October 2020. The Polish Government Legislation Centre announced that a total of 17 counties and the southern Polish city of Zakopane in Poland are designated as 'red' zones, while 34 other counties and six cities are 'yellow' zones. The most rigorous sanitary restrictions have been put in areas called 'red' zones, where wearing face masks in public, including outside, has been made mandatory. EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot POLAND OUT