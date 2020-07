epa08439149 A woman wearing a face mask holds up a Bulgarian national flag during an anti-government protest in front of the building of the Council of Ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria 23 May 2020. Hundreds of people took part in the demonstration by sitting on plastic chairs to maintain the minimum safety distance amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Organized by the 'Izpravi se.BG' civic platform, the protest targeted the government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, calling for his resignation while clamoring against the authorities' lack of a clear road map for dealing with the hike in the average price of public utilities, rising unemployment and bankruptcies of small and medium-sized businesses. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV