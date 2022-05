epa07400810 A general view of the marketplace at Port Harcourt, River state, Nigeria, a day after results of the presidential election were released, 27 February 2019. Reports state Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has been announced the winner of Nigeria's elections with 56 per cent of votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) party of Buhari won 15.2 million votes in the ballot, compared with 11.3 million votes of People's Democratic party of his rival Atiku Abubakar. EPA-EFE/JAYDEN JOSHUA