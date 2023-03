Security guard check at the gate of Wuhan Institute of Virology as a vehicle carrying the experts of World Health Organization (WHO) entered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China on Feb. 3rd, 2021. WHO probe team members tackled to investigate into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.,Image: 683871905, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. No Use in Japan JAPAN OUT, Model Release: no