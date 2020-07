WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Police take measures as a protest group named Freedom Fighters DC continues its 36-hour sit-in along Pennsylvania Avenue at Freedom Plaza on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The group is demonstrating peacefully to bring attention to their demand “to defund the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, and reallocate funding to mental health services, education, and food and housing insecurities." Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM