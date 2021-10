epa09504652 (FILE) Swedish artist Lars Vilks is awarded with the Danish Freedom of the Press award in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 March 2015 (reissued 03 october 2021). Swedish artist Lars Vilks and two police officers have died in a car crash outside the town Markaryd in Sweden on 03 October 2021. Lars Vilks has had a permanent police protection and body guards after several attempts have been made to attack him. He has been under constant threat after portraying the prophet Muhammad as a dog. EPA-EFE/DAVID LETH WILLIAMS DENMARK OUT