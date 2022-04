Mandat internațional de arestare pe numele lui Vladimir Putin, cerut de un fost procuror pentru crime de război

A sign at a rally for Ukraine at the White House shows Russian President Vladimir Putin in prison and calls for him to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court. Thousands of people from across the United States gathered to thank the US and other countries for their help, and to demand a no-fly zone and other assistance for Ukraine. The event was sponsored by United Help Ukraine and the Ukranian Congress Committee of America, both U.S.-based assistance and advocacy organizations. Rally for Ukraine at the White House draws thousands, Washington, United States - 06 Mar 2022,Image: 666699462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia