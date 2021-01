epa08921672 A medical worker gives a shot of Sinovac Biotech vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease to a woman at a community health station in Yantai, east China's Shandong province, 05 January 2021 (issued 06 January 2021). China plans to immunize 50 million people in certain high-risk groups before the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in February, according to reports. EPA-EFE/WEN TAN CHINA OUT