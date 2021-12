Health workers take care of Covid-19 patients at Spaarne Gasthuis Hospital on September 24, 2020 in Haarlem. The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands hit a daily record at 2,544 on Thursday, data released by health authorities showed. Coronavirus infections in the country have reached record levels almost everyday since mid-September. The previous high of 2,357 was reported on Wednesday, when the total number of reported cases passed 100,000. The health authorities reported 16 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the death toll up to 6,312. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM