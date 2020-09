September 5, 2020, Kiev, Ukraine: Medical workers wearing protective suits as a precaution stand near an ambulance outside the infectious disease ward at the Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital..In Ukraine over the past day 2836 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded. Ukraine Health Ministry recorded a total of 133,787 infections, 2,811 death and 61,649 recovered since the beginning of the outbreak. (Credit Image: © Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)