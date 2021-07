Ce ne rezervă pandemia: 32 de oameni de știință anunță două scenarii posibile pentru noul val de COVID din Europa

epaselect epa09156426 People enjoy a sunny day and stroll in the pedestrian area of via Toledo in the last weekend in the orange zone, in Naples, southern Italy, 24 April 2021. Most of Italy is set to see a significant easing of its COVID-19 restrictions when the reintroduction of moderate-risk yellow zones into the nation's tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measures kicks in on 26 April. At the moment regions are only classed as high-risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones. But 13 regions and two autonomous provinces are set to become yellow zones where, among other things, restaurants will be able to serve people at outdoor tables, rather than being limited to takeaways and home deliveries. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO