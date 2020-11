epa08700701 A Romanian woman wearing a surgical mask and protection gloves exits the voting booth before to cast her ballot for the local elections at the Gymnasium School No. 279's polling station, in Bucharest, Romania, 27 September 2020. Around 19 million people, from which 734,982 have their domicile abroad, are entitled to vote in 263 cities and 2685 villages in 41 districts. The decision on mayors and city administrative councils in Romania is also considered a political mood test before December general elections. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT