epa09242320 A handout picture made available by the Iranian state TV (IRIB) website shows smoke rising from the largest Iranian navy support ship Kharg in Gulf of Oman, southern Iran, 02 June 2021. According to Tasnim News agency the Kharg ship caught fire and sank on 02 June 2021 in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances. EPA-EFE/IRAN STATE TV IRIB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES