epaselect epa08995537 Armed riot police stand guard as demonstrators flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 08 February 2021. Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon and other cities, for a third day of mass protests against the military coup. Myanmar's military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint in an early morning raid on 01 February. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN