epa08383717 An aerial view shows Sallustio Bandini's monument (C), in front of the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS or MPS) headquarters, in Piazza Salimbeni (Salinbeni Square), in the historic center of Siena, Italy, 23 April 2020 (issued 25 April 2020), during a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The city's historic center has been declared by UNESCO a World Heritage Site and before the novel coronavirus pandemic it was one of the nation's most visited tourist attractions. Although the lockdown and full absence of people, the scenery of the Italian squares and monuments remain fascinating. EPA-EFE/FABIO MUZZI ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET