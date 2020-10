epa08764150 Czech army soldiers prepare a healthcare facility in the complex at the exhibition grounds in Prague's suburb Letnany, Czech Republic, 22 October 2020. Czech army build an area for 500 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients outside of hospitals. The Czech Republic recorded a rise in the COVID-19 disease, an increase in newly detected infections of almost 15,000 during the last day, resulting in the imposing of a series of new further restrictive measures from 22 October. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK