Cel puțin 20 de oameni au murit, după o alunecare de teren, în India. Zeci de persoane sunt date dispărute

epa10045668 A handout photo made available by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel during a rescue operation in the Noney district of Manipur, India, 01 July 2022. At least fourteen people were killed and 13 others injured and the death toll is likely to increase as more then 12 people are still missing after a massive landslide struck near a railway construction camp. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES