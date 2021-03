Atacuri cu armă albă în Vancouver. O persoană a murit și alte cinci sunt rănite. Suspectul a fost reținut de poliția canadiană

An RCMP officer and a West Vancouver police officer walk under crime scene tape outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. A woman is dead and six others injured following an attack on Saturday that police said they were trying to determine a motive for. North Vancouver Incident, North Vancouver, Canada - 27 Mar 2021,Image: 601771123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no