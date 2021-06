QUANZHOU, March 10, 2020 An ambulance transfers a rescued woman to hospital at the accident site of a hotel building collapse in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 9, 2020. A total of 52 people have been pulled out of the debris as of 8:00 p.m. Monday after a hotel building collapsed in Fujian Province Saturday evening, local authorities said. . The death toll from the collapse has risen to 13 as of 8:00 p.m. Monday. . The rescuers found a mother and her child in the rubble and pulled them out of the debris on Monday night. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)