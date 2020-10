Dubai Marina by Carmine Chiriacň. "It is extraordinarily interesting to see the architectural designs of the buildings, the streets, and the pier of Dubai Marina that contrast with the ocean water," they said. WORLDWIDE: THE FINALISTS for the Drone Photo Awards 2020 have been revealed. One spectacular picture showed British beachgoers resting in-between massive waves on a Cornish beach. Another amazing image revealed a school of fish making the shape of a heart on Avoca Beach, Australia, where snapper Jim Picôt took the grand prize. The Drone Photo Awards 2020 is organised by the Siena International Photo Awards. An Italian organisation which has held photo competitions since 2014. The winners were announced ahead of the Siena Awards Festival, which will be held in Siena, Italy from October 24 to November 29. mediadrumworld.com/CarmineChiriacň,Image: 560323155, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no