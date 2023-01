epa07561956 (FILE) - A view of the citadel of Machu Picchu, South-Andean region of Cusco, Peru, 05 April 2019 (reissued 11 May 2019). Peru restricts access to three major attractions in the historic Inca city of Machu Picchu. According to the government in Lima, access to the Temple of the Sun, the Temple of the Condor and the Intihuatana Stone will initially be strictly controlled for a period of two weeks. The measures are 'necessary in view of the signs of decay in order to preserve Machu Picchu,' according to the Ministry of Culture. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias