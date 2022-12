epa10358549 Members of the police engage protesters in favor of Pedro Castillo and against Congress demonstrate on the streets of downtown Lima, Peru, 09 December 2022. Demonstrators blocked some roads in the south, to protest against the new president of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, and to demand the advancement of general elections. The protests have been concentrated especially in the southern cities of Ica, Arequipa, Tacna and Cuzco, as well as mobilizations in Chimbote and Chiclayo, north of Lima, and in the Peruvian capital. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar