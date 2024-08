Ferrari Press Agency Ref 3214 Face1 31/3/2010 A team of computer boffins say they have recreated the face of Jesus after using technology to analyze the image, claimed to be of the Messiah, in the Shroud of Turin . The ancient 14-foot linen cloth shroud is believed by millions to be the burial shroud of Jesus.Ê Imprinted on the fabric is a faint, ghostly image of what they say is the crucified Christ.Ê The question of whether this man is or is not Jesus has been debated for centuries.Ê But 3D computer graphics artist Ray Downing decided to use todayÕs most sophisticated electronic tools and software to recreate the face of Jesus using the shroud as his guide. OPS: Computer image of the shorud turns the face into 3D at the start of the process