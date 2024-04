Volcanic vortex rings emerge from a new pit crater on the north side of the southeast crater of the Etna Volcano in Sicily, Italy, Friday, April 5, 2024. While the physical conditions under which volcanic vortex rings form are still not entirely known, scientists believe they are the result of a combination of fast gas release at the top of the magma conduit and regularity in the shape of the emitting vent.,Image: 862711102, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no