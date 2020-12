epa08878146 The President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, takes part together with his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque (out of picture), in a press conference on the occasion of the XV Summit of the Pacific Alliance, at the Palacio de La Moneda in Santiago, Chile, 11 December 2020. Pinera and Duque lead in Santiago the XV Summit of the Pacific Alliance, a bloc also made up of Mexico and Peru, whose leaders will participate virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Within the framework of this summit, the bloc will sign a declaration on gender equality, another on regional digital market and digital transformation, and the Santiago Declaration. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes