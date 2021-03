epa09075860 A nurse prepares a shot of CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 developed by China's Sinovac Biotech during the national inoculation program at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 March 2021. Thailand is vaccinating its medical workers and people with underlying health conditions against COVID-19 with China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. The number of infection cases is on the rise in Thailand after new infection clusters were found in six markets. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT