epa10008980 China?s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe adjusts his earphone before delivering his speech, during the fifth plenary session of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue at the Shangri-la hotel in Singapore, 12 June 2022. Defense ministers and officials from 42 countries are gathered in the city state for the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual high level defence summit in the Asia Pacific region that has been on hold for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The summit will be held from 10-12 June 2022 EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG