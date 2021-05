April 8, 2021, BEIJING, CHINA: Young Chinese kids play in a park as their parents keep watch over them in Beijing on Thursday, April 8, 2021. China's current census, done every ten years, is expected to show a further fall in the percentage of young people in its fast-aging population as increasing living costs and an aversion to having children among urban couples push the country closer to a demographic crisis. The birth rate in China has continued to decline. (Credit Image: © Todd Lee/ZUMA Wire)