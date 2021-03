epa08192230 A Chinese passport holder wearing protective mask checks her boarding pass at international departure terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 04 February 2020. Thailand is scheduled to evacuate more than 100 Thai nationals from Wuhan on 04 February, and will remain quarantined for two weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus should any of them be infected. Thailand has reported at least 19 cases of the novel coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus has killed at least 425 people with over 20,000 being infected, mainly in China. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO