epa08810930 A man carries a delivery package on the street, the day before Singles Day, also known as '11.11' Global Shopping Festival, in Beijing, China, 10 November 2020. Singles Day, which is marked on 11 November, is the largest online shopping festival in the world and Chinese consumers are expected to spend billions on bargains during the one-day e-commerce shopping spree. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY