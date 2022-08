epa09494955 A pair of Chengdu J-20 aircrafts perform during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, 29 September 2021. The event, also known as Airshow China, runs from 28 September through 03 October 2021. According to military commentator Song Zhongping's statement to the media, the exhibition presents sophisticated surveillance drones and jets able to jam electronic equipment with a focus on disputed territories from Taiwan to the South China Sea. Airshow China has become one of the top five air shows in the world. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI