February 3, 2020, Jiangsu, Jiangsu, China: Jiangsu,CHINA-JiangsuStatues wearing masks are seen at qingjiangpu scenic spot of the li canal and motherly love park in huaiyin district, Huai 'an city, Jiangsu province, feb 2, 2020.In the midst of the pneumonia outbreak caused by the new coronavirus, a statue wearing a mask seemed to remind people of the importance of wearing a mask when going out. (Credit Image: © SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire)