epa09456609 A woman sells food at a wet market in Shanghai, China, 08 September 2021 (issued 09 September 2021). China?s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.10 percent in August 2021 over the previous month, while the annual inflation rate declined to 0.8 percent in August 2021 from a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics reported today. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI