epa09810486 Russian police detain a participant of an unauthorised protest against the Russian special operation in Ukraine, on the Red Square in St.Petersburg, Russia, 08 March 2022. According to independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info, hundreds of people were arrested in protests throughout major Russian cities in previous days. Russian President Putin on 24 February 2022 announced a 'special military operation against Ukraine'. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, and explosions are heard in many cities including Kyiv. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV