Cinci ani de la asasinarea jurnalistului slovac Jan Kuciak. Tatăl lui: „Nu mă deranjează dacă oamenii uită crima, dar să nu uite de ce s-a întâmplat”

epa07501244 (FILE) - Candles are placed during a march in memory of murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, in front of the Slovak government building in Bratislava, Slovakia, 28 February 2018 (reissued 12 April 2019). Media reports state on 12 April 2019 that an ex-soldier has confessed the double murder of Kuciak and his fiancee, both aged 27, who were found shot dead last year at their home in Velka Maca, near Bratislava. Suspect Miroslav Marcek, along with three others, have been taken into custody and charged over the killings. A Slovak businessman, Marian Kocner, has been charged by prosecutors with ordering the murder, media added. EPA-EFE/MATEJ KALINA