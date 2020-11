epa08833355 Lebanese policemen stand guard outside a detention center after dozens of prisoners escaped in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, 21 November 2020. Relatives of fugitive prisoners who had fled gathered to enquire about their fate after it was announced that some were recaptured while others had died in the escape. A police statement said at least 69 people fled a detention center as five of the 69 inmates were killed when a car they had stolen to get away crashed into a tree during an ensuing police chase. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH