epa08425952 French police forces arrest a protesters at the Republique Place as they empeach a gathering called by members of the Yellow Vests movement in Paris, France, 16 May 2020. France began a gradual easing of its lockdown measures and restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic but the gatherings of people exceeding the quota of 10 persons maximum are still unallowed. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON