Lisbon Portugal August 04, 2020 View of police officer in the streets of Lisbon, the hilly coastal capital city of Portugal and one of the stunning oldest cities in Europe,Image: 550842179, License: Royalty-free, Restrictions: Contributor country restriction: Worldwide, Worldwide. Contributor usage restriction: Advertising and promotion, Consumer goods. Contributor media restriction: {6C776A07-5BF8-43F0-A947-F411EADFC1DA}, {6C776A07-5BF8-43F0-A947-F411EADFC1DA}., Model Release: no