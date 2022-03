epa05967019 (16/16) A stuffed Tasmanian Tiger, now extinct, is on display in a museum glass showcase and was once the world's largest marsupial carnivore before it was hunted to death by early settlers, leaving the now endangered Tasmanian Devil to take the position, at the Queen Victoria Museum in Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, 29 April 2017. The spread of the nearly 100 per cent fatal contagious cancer called Devil Facial Tumor Disease (DFTD) has bought the Tasmanian Devil species close to wild extinction, with an overall population decline of more than 80 per cent since its first detection in 1996. The last Tasmanian Tiger was shot in the wild in Tasmania in 1930, and the remaining captive Tiger died of exposure in a zoo in 1936. But the devil population hung on despite the persecution, only to become endangered, by the new enemy of DFTD. EPA/BARBARA WALTON PLEASE REFER TO ADVISORY NOTICE (epa05967003) FOR FULL PHOTO ESSAY TEXT