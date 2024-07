The famous public boarding school Eton College in Eton, Windsor, Berkshire still remains closed due to sewage issues. Following flooding from the River Thames, the Thames Water sewers which serve the town of Eton have flooded. Thames Water remain on site again today pumping away sewage into tankers as the toilets at the school are currently out of operation due to sewage backing up. Approximately 1,350 Eton College boys were due to return to school on Tuesday this week after the Christmas holidays but are currently being taught remotely due to the ongoing sewage crisis Public School Eton College, Remains Closed Due to Sewage, Eton, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 13 Jan 2024,Image: 836593515, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no