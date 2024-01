November 30, 2023, Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is briefed on the situation along the Kupyansk – Lyman defensive line during a visit to a frontline command post in the Kharkiv region, November 30, 2023 in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Left to right: Kupyansk tactical group, Oleksandr Lutsenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. Profimedia Images