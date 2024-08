November 28, 2022, Asuncion, Paraguay: World Health Organization (WHO) logo displayed on a smartphone in front of visual representation of test tubes labeled ''monkeypox'' and ''mpox''. The World Health Organization announced Monday that following a series of consultations with global experts, WHO will begin using a new preferred term ''mpox'' as a synonym for monkeypox. Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while ''monkeypox'' is phased out. (Credit Image: © Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire)